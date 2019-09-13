Odd-Even scheme not required in Delhi, says Nitin Gadkari, Centre did enough already

Nitin Gadkari has said that there is no need of odd-even scheme in Delhi.

Odd-Even scheme back in Delhi: Union Transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday virtually dismissed Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to implement the odd-even scheme in Delhi as unnecessary. Arguing that there was no need for the odd-even road rationing scheme to fight air pollution in Delhi, Gadkari told ANI that the Centre has taken a slew of measures to check the rising level of pollution in air and it will be visible in the coming days.

“No, I don’t think it is needed. The Ring Road we have built has significantly reduced pollution in the city and our planned schemes will free Delhi of pollution in the next two years. It is their decision, let them do whatever,” he said.

Gadkari’s remark comes immediately after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the odd-even road rationing scheme will be implemented in the national capital from November 4 to 15. Under the scheme, odd and even numbered vehicles ply on alternate days.

The Chief Minister also announced that the government will distribute masks to people to prevent them from inhaling the polluted air. Kejriwal said the move was aimed at combating high levels of air pollution in winters when crop burning takes place in neighbouring states.

Kejriwal also appealed to the citizens of Delhi not to burst crackers this Diwali. He said that the government will instead organise a laser show on the day of the festival.

“We want to achieve 100 per cent mechanised sweeping in Delhi,” the CM told reporters.

Delhi reports rising in the level of air pollution every year in the winter, especially after Diwali followed by crop burning in Punjab and Haryana by the farmers. The road rationing scheme was previously implemented in the national capital twice — January 2016 and November 2017.