Nitin Gadkari says India no ‘dharamshala’, cannot allow illegal foreigners to settle here

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo)

Nitin Gadkari on CAA protests: Hitting out at AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi for politicising the issue of recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday reiterated the government’s stand that the new law has nothing in it which should worry the minority in India. Gadkari asserted that the government was not against Muslims.

“People like Owaisi, Congress party leaders are deliberately trying to instill a sense of fear among Muslims of country regarding CAA. This all exercise is vote bank politics,” Gadkari said while speaking on Agenda AajTak.

The minister said that no country in the world would roll out a red carpet to welcome illegal immigrants.

“A poor is a poor. You can not discriminate among them on the basis of religion, caste or language. Our government is committed to address the issue of poverty. Be it a Muslim or Hindu, they get LPG cylinder at the same price. Our motto is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas.

“However, let me make it clear we will not allow any illegal foreigner to settle in the country. Our country is not a dharmshala. You say countries like US, UK are liberal…can anyone get citizenship in those countries easily?” Gadkari added.

Commenting on the Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s future in Maharashtra, Nitin Gadkari said the coalition will find it difficult to complete the full term of five years. He said the contrasting ideologies of the three parties will make it tough for them to run the government.