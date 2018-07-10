Nitin Gadkari reviews Sanju: Here’s top Modi mantri’s must-read take on Sanjay Dutt’s biopic

“I have seen the film. It’s a beautiful film. It shows how certain perception in the media, police and judiciary can adversely affect someone. It had severely disturbed the lives of both Sunil Dutt and his son Sanjay,” Gadkari said

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has seen the recently released Rajkumar Hirani flick ‘Sanju’ – a biopic on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. Gadkari, who is a Maharashtrian and has been closely associated with the political happenings in the state, shared his views about the movie and his personal experience of Sanjay Dutt. The minister has described the movie as a ‘beautiful film.’

“I have seen the film. It’s a beautiful film. It shows how certain perception in the media, police and judiciary can adversely affect someone. It had severely disturbed the lives of both Sunil Dutt and his son Sanjay,” Gadkari said at a programme to felicitate 30 singers in Nagpur on Sunday.

The minister added that the “power of pen can be more destructive than an atom bomb”. He further said that “certain perception in the media, police and judiciary, can adversely affect someone”.

Gadkari’s view on the film is contrary to that of a certain section of audiences that the film tried to portray Sanjay Dutt as a victim of circumstances and sought to suggest that the media created an image of a “terrorist” for the actor.

Gadkari also revealed that late Maharashtra politics great Balasaheb Thackeray once told him that Sanjay Dutt was completely innocent. Gadkari added that media should be extra careful when it is writing about any bank or any individual. “It takes a lot of effort and hardship to shape up a life of distinction, but it takes little to destroy it. The power of pen can be more destructive than an atom bomb,” the minister was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

A number of people have recently questioned making a movie on Dutt’s life – a convicted criminal under arms act. Sanjay, who is the son of veteran actor Sunil Dutt, was arrested by Mumbai police under arms act in 1993 for possessing an AK-56 rifle. As per allegations made by the investigating agencies, arms possessed by Dutt were a part of a large consignment of arms connected to the terrorists who executed the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

Later, the charge under TADA was quashed by the court, however, he was sentenced to six years under the Arms Act.