Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra political drama: ‘Anything can happen in cricket and politics’

Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra crisis: Refusing to comment on the ongoing political conundrum in Maharashtra, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has compared the state’s scenario with the game of cricket. “Anything can happen in cricket and politics. Sometimes you feel you are losing the match, but the result is exactly the opposite,” news agency ANI quoted Gadkari as saying.

Responding to a question during a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday night, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said he has just reached Maharashtra and was not aware about the latest political development in the state.

“This is an appropriate question to the wrong person,” Gadkari when he was asked which party will come to power when the ongoing political tug of war concludes.

When asked whether a non-BJP government would adversely affect the numerous projects launched by the previous Devendra Fadnavis government, Gadkari said there will be no change in support for the ongoing policies of the state government.

“I feel there will be no difference. In our democracy, governments change but projects continue without any problem. No matter which government comes now, it will take ahead positive policies and development projects that have already been launched,” he said.

Maharashtra was put under President’s Rule on Tuesday (November 12) after none of the parties/alliances came forward to stake claim to form the government. The BJP, Shiv Sena together had won a comfortable majority in the recently concluded Assembly elections, however, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party insisted on sharing the CM post for 2.5 years with the BJP resulting in the collapse of the 30-year-old partnership between the two parties.

The Shiv Sena is now in talks with Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party and Congress to form the government and keep BJP away from power.