Nitin Gadkari hands over Rs 5 cr cheque for Shivaji memorial in Pune

Union Minister for Transport and Shipping Nitin Gadkari today handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crore, donated by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, to historian Babasaheb Purandare for the development of “Shivasrushti”, a memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji. The memorial is being developed at Ambegaon Budruk in the district by the Maharaja Shiv Chhatrapati Pratishthan under the guidance of Purandare. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present when the cheque was handed over Purandare. During the function, Gadkari announced an aid of Rs 116 crore for the construction of a flyover from Katraj Chowk to Wadgoan.

He also assured Rs 135 crore for another 1,340 metre long flyover at Katraj Chowk which will be constructed by the National Highway Authority of India. Gadkari said that this road would have a direct connector to the Shivasrushti memorial. Purandare, while thanking Fadnavis and Gadkari for the financial help, informed that personalities like late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray and former CM Vasantdada Patil had earlier extended support to the project.

The historian stated that the current land parcel of 21 acres earmarked for the memorial was insufficient and gave the example of Disneyland (in the United States of America) which is spread across 500 acres. Purandare, however, said that he and his team were trying to make best use of the available space by using new technologies.