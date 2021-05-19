Nitin Gadkari clarifies after Congress uses minister’s comment to target Centre’s vaccine policy

Nitin Gadkari, however, today clarified that when he made the suggestion, he was unaware that Minister for Chemical & Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya had earlier explained the Centre's plan to ramp up vaccine production.

Amid the vaccine crunch that the country is facing today, the Congress was quick to tease the Modi government over Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s comment related to ramping up vaccine manufacturing in the country. “If the demand of anything is more than supply, it creates problems. The vaccine company may give licenses to 10 other companies instead of one and take the royalty. They should not do it for free. If vaccine production starts at 10 places like Hopkins has been given importance…there are two or three laboratories in every state and they have ability and infrastructure as well. They can coordinate to ramp up manufacturing and be asked to give priority to the nation first. If the production is more, then they can export as well,” said Nitin Gadkari during a conference.

To this, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned whether the Modi government was listening to his advice, something g that even PM Manmohan Singh had suggested earlier. “But is his Boss listening? This is what Dr. Manmohan Singh had suggested on April 18th,” said Ramesh.

But is his Boss listening? This is what Dr. Manmohan Singh had suggested on April 18th. https://t.co/iqgPgJJ6Y7 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 19, 2021

Yesterday while participating at the conference organised by Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, I had made a suggestion to ramp up vaccine production. I was unaware that before my speech Minister for Chemical & Fertilizers Shri @mansukhmandviya had explained government’s efforts to ramp up — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 19, 2021

“He (Mansukh Mandaviya) also informed me after the conference that GoI is already facilitating vaccine manufacturing by 12 different plants/ companies and rapid ramp-up of production is expected in near future as a result of these efforts,” said Gadkari.

India has so far vaccinated 18.57 crore people of which 14.35 crore has received the first dose while 4.22 crore people have received the second dose. The health ministry has said that over 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured in India between August and December 2021, enough to vaccine all people.