Nitin Gadkari celebrates birthday in style – on a ‘dream’ expressway

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari’s big birthday bash had made national headlines last year. Gadkari, who was in Nagpur last year, had cut a massive 60-kg cake arranged by Bharatiya Janata Party activists and his supporters in afternoon amidst a thunderous applause, loud cheers and blessings to the leader. The birthday bash started with a massive garland offered to Gadkari, who was seen wearing a simple kurta-pyjama, with lots of selfies and pictures clicked.

As Gadkari had turned 60 last year, the main function at the Kasturchand Park had seen attendance of several heavyweights, including BJP President Amit Shah, Nationalist Congress President Sharad Pawar, senior Congress leaders and former Chief Ministers Narayan Rane and Sushilkumar Shinde.

However, this time Gadkari ‘celebrated’ the birthday in a different style. The member of parliament, who was entrusted with the responsibility of building national infrastructure, was seen accompanying PM Narendra Modi for the inauguration of one of two big highway projects in Delhi-NCR. Gadkari was a part of the gathering that inaugurated Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressways. The prime minister, after inaugurating the 14-lane highway spanning Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to UP Gate, rode in an open car, waving at crowds gathered on either sides of the highway. Gadkari, Road Transport and Shipping Minister, too rode in a separate open car alongside Modi.

His day started from a special greeting from PM Narendra Modi. The prime minister took to Twitter and acknowledged Gadkari’s efforts for party and nation. Modi said, “Birthday greetings to my valued colleague @nitin_gadkari Ji. Nitin Ji has made a mark as an effective administrator with a key role in creating next-generation infrastructure for India,” Modi said. “His work for the BJP organisation has been extensive and valuable. I pray for his long life,” he added.

Along with Modi, a host of political heavyweights, including BJP chief Amit Shah, also extended their greeting to Gadkari.