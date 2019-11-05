Nitin Gadkari can resolve BJP-Sena tussle in two hours: Shiv Sena’s Kishore Tiwari writes to Mohan Bhagwat

The BJP and Sena have together won 161 of 288 seats, more than the number required to form the government.

Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari on Tuesday said that senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari can resolve the current deadlock in Maharashtra. He has written to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to send Nitin Gadkari to start the negotiations between the two saffron parties that have been sparring over the chief ministerial post in the western state. “I have written a letter to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to initiate and send Nitin Gadkari for negotiations. Nitin Gadkari will be able to resolve the situation within two hours,” Tiwari was quoted as saying by ANI.

The BJP and Sena are yet to begin talks on government formation as there are some disagreements over the term of the chief minister. Sena is insisting on equal power and 2.5 years of chief ministership while the BJP wants to have the top post for the entire five years. Sena has also threatened the BJP that if it does not get equal power then it can form the government without it. The BJP has agreed to offer deputy CM post to Sena.

Earlier today, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil said that the people have given a mandate to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance which will form the next government. He, however, said that Sena was yet to give any proposal on government formation. "The BJP's doors are always open for Shiv Sena," Patil said.

Another BJP leader, Sudhir Mungantiwar, said that his party will wait for Shiv Sena but the government will be theirs only. “There is no ‘if’ and ‘but’ here, you will get the news anytime that we are forming the government,” he said. The saffron party is unwilling to share the top post with Sena. Making its stand clear, BJP leader Girish Mahajan today said that his party was not ready to discuss sharing of the chief minister’s post with Shiv Sena, and Devendra Fadnavis will become the next chief minister. He also rejected Sena’s demand of a ‘written assurance’ on this.