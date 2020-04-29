Nitin Gadkari asks states to end blockade at inter-state borders, allow movement of essential goods

Nitin Gadkari has asked states and UTs to end blockades at inter-state borders for the smooth movement of trucks and lorries. (File pic)

In order to ease up the lives of the public, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has directed states and Union Territories to take urgent action to end blockades at inter-state borders for the smooth movement of trucks and lorries transporting essential goods.

The decision was taken on Tuesday at a meeting chaired by Gadkari with State/UT Road Transport and public works department ministers via video conferencing. He urged the ministers to intervene in such matters and ensure early redressal through the local/district administrations.

Gadkari asked the ministers to ensure health advisories and other guidelines are also followed by the driver, cleaners, dhabas along highways.

The minister said that transportation of labour to factories may be facilitated to resume the economic activities but health protocols should be followed. He said a minimum one-metre distance should be maintained and workers should cover their face using masks and use sanitisers.

The minister said arrangements should also be made to supply food and shelter to labourers while fully observing the social distancing norms.

The decision comes as the movement of trucks and lorries on the roads remain affected even as the Centre began providing partial relaxations from coronavirus-forced lockdown which will end on May 3.

The government had allowed the movement of trucks and lorries carrying essential items but shortage of workers, drivers and difficulty in procuring e-passes and inter-state movement posed a challenge for businesses.