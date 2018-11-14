NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission, Unicef award students on Children’s Day

By: | Published: November 14, 2018 9:04 PM

The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) under NITI Aayog and the UNICEF Wednesday awarded young students from schools to encourage innovations.

The objective was to encourage students to observe community problems and develop innovative solutions. (Twitter Image)

The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) under NITI Aayog and the UNICEF Wednesday awarded young students from schools to encourage innovations. NITI Aayog said the government think-tank and the UNICEF have come together on the Children’s Day to provide an open platform to young children of the country to contribute towards sustainable development.

The UNICEF – Atal Tinkering Labs Young Champions Awards were presented to the top six innovative solutions from across the country, which were shortlisted through the Atal Tinkering Marathon.

On October 2 last year, AIM’s Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) had launched a six-month long nationwide challenge called the Atal Tinkering Marathon, across six different thematic areas — clean energy, water resources, waste management, healthcare, smart mobility and agri-technology.

The objective was to encourage students to observe community problems and develop innovative solutions. From over 650 innovations received, top 30 innovations were identified from 20 different states and Union territories from across India, NITI Aayog said.

These top 30 teams were awarded with several prizes including a three month-long ATL Student Innovator Program in partnership with industry and start-up incubators, where students were trained on business and entrepreneurship skills.

