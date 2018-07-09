Niti Aayog wants states to promote zero budget natural farming (PTI)

NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar today made a case for promoting Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) in states, saying it would help in doubling farmers’ income by 2022. Under ZBNF, neither fertiliser nor pesticide is used and only 10 per cent of water is to be used for irrigation as compare to traditional farming technique. Farmers use only local seeds and produce their own seeds.

Kumar said that states can promote ZBNF under the two farm sector schemes- Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. “50 lakh farmers are working on zero budget farming in different states,” he said, adding that not only it has potential for India but it also has global potential.

The NITI Aayog vice-chairman was addressing a press conference after meeting with principal secretaries (agriculture) of states, representatives from agriculture universities, institutes, farmers and practitioners. Speaking at the same occasion, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “We are seeing side-effects of use of chemicals and fertilisers in crops.” ZBNF expert Subhash Palekar was also present at the event.