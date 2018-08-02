Niti Aayog launches mobility hackathon ‘Move Hack’

Awards for the hackathon include recognising top 10 winners, with total prize money of more than Rs 2 crore, the Aayog said in a statement. (PTI)

Niti Aayog today said it has launched Move Hack, global mobility hackathon to crowdsource solutions for the future of mobility in India.

Awards for the hackathon include recognising top 10 winners, with total prize money of more than Rs 2 crore, the Aayog said in a statement.

Move Hack will be focused on 10 themes and structured over three legs — online, followed by Singapore leg and the finals in New Delhi.

The statement noted that transportation and mobility are emerging as potential drivers of innovation and economic growth of the 21st century.

It also said Move Hack aims to bring about innovative, dynamic and scalable solutions to problems pertaining to mobility.

“The hackathon has two-pronged campaign approach: (a) ‘Just Code It’: aimed at solutions through innovations in technology / product / software and data analysis, and (b) ‘Just Solve It’: innovative business ideas or sustainable solutions to transform mobility infrastructure through technology,” the statement said.

Move Hack will be open to individuals from all nationalities, making it a truly global hackathon, it added.

The winners will be announced during the Move Summit 2018, to be held in New Delhi on September 7-8. The summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“India has some of the most diverse problem contexts in the world. If you can solve for India, you can solve for the world and we will help you get there,” Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said.