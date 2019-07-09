Nitesh Rane, supporters sent to 14-day judicial custody for throwing mud on engineer

Nitesh Rane

Days after Maharashtra Assembly MLA Nitesh Rane and his supporters were arrested for throwing mud at a deputy engineer, a Kankavali court sent them to 14 days judicial custody on Tuesday. They were earlier arrested on July 4 and had been sent to police custody till today. Nitesh Rane, son of former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane, and his supporters were arrested on Thursday for throwing mud at National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) deputy engineer Prakash Shedekar at Kankavli. Narayan Rane had apologised for his son’s action.

The Congress MLA, along with his supporters, were staging a demonstration after finding potholes and mud on a bridge on the Mumbai-Goa highway. In a video clip of the incident that went viral, Nitesh Rane and his supporters were seen tying the official to the bridge and pouring mud on him. “Every day the locals have to face such mud from the passing vehicles…you also experience the same,” Nitesh Rane and his supporters were heard telling Shedekar. All accused were booked under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 342 (wrongful confinement and 120-b (criminal conspiracy). They were also charged under the section of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Narayan Rane apologised after the video went viral causing outrage. Apologising for his son’s misconduct, he said on Thursday, “I apologise for my son’s action of pouring mud on a government officer. The protest was for the local people”.

The incident came to light days after BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior party leader and MP Kailash Vijayvargiya, on a municipal corporation official in Indore last month. Akash Vijayvargiya was later held and he had to spend four days in jail before getting bail. He had attacked a civic official with a cricket bat.

Later, prime minister Narendra Modi came down hard on Akash Vijayvargiya. Speaking to party MPs, Modi said that arrogance and misbehaviour won’t be tolerated.