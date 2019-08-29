Nirmala Sitharaman tears into Congress: Who are you to talk about fit or unfit economy?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday slammed the Congress for calling the government and economy unfit. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Fit India Movement on the occasion of National Sports Day. Mocking this initiative, the Congress in a series of tweets referred to the economic slowdown and said that the government and the economy were “unfit”.

Hitting back at the Congress, Sitharaman said that the grand old party ran an economy with double-digit inflation through 10 years that it was in power. “They (Congress) couldn’t control prices, they led the country in corruption, so to talk about fit and unfit is not for them,” she said.

In a tweet put out earlier in the day, the Congress said: “After looting the RBI, the least this government can do is inform taxpayers how their money will be used. Unfortunately asking BJP to be transparent is like asking BJP to fix the economy – Impossible. #UnfitGovtUnfitEconomy.”

The party also pointed out the growth rate which was revised downwards the last week. “India Ratings and Research (Fitch Group) has revised India’s FY20 GDP growth to 6.7% (six-year low) from its earlier forecast of 7.3%. It expects FY20 to be third consecutive year of subdued growth.”

In the last few days, the Congress has sharpened its attack on Sitharaman. Recently when she compared the growth rate of the US and China with India, Congress targeted her saying that she did not know the basics of economics. “India is in dire need of an FM with a basic understanding of economics. Our growth rate may be higher than US & China, but they are a $21 trillion & $14.8 trillion economies respectively, we are $2.8 trillion. You cannot make a growth rate comparison without looking at base levels,” the Congress said in a tweet.