Nirmala Sitharaman takes on Congress for calling her worst finance minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday slammed the Congress for calling her the worst finance minister. She said that the opposition leaders were calling her worst finance minister but she had not even finished her term. “I have been told that I am the worst Finance Minister, they are not even waiting for me to finish my term. I told them that please give me more ideas, we will work on it. If there is a government that listens, it is Prime Minister Modi’s government,” she said while responding to the opposition in Lok Sabha.

The finance minister also targeted the Congress for raising the issues and leaving the House without even listening to answers. She said: “If it is in anyone’s DNA to ask questions and run away before answers are given, it is some other party and not our party. Each time we come to give replies instead of name-calling.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha: I have been told that I am the worst Finance Minister, they're not even waiting for me to finish my term. I told them that please give me more ideas, we will work on it. If there's a govt that listens, it is PM Modi's govt.

Sitharaman also responded to leaders who claimed that the corporate tax would benefit only the rich. Defending the move, the finance minister said that the corporate tax cut helps all small and big businesses registered according to the Companies Act. “We are called ‘suit-boot ki sarkaar’ again and again. We are told that lowering corporate tax helps only rich. I want to tell them that corporate tax cut helps all small and big businesses registered according to the Companies Act,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Ever since the GDP growth rate started falling down, the opposition parties including Congress started attacking Nirmala Sitharaman saying that she doesn’t know economics. She was also once targeted for saying India was growing faster than the US and China. The Congress then said that the finance minister cannot compare without looking at the base levels of the economy — the economy of the US and China are much bigger than India.

“India is in dire need of a Finance Minister with a basic understanding of economics. Our growth rate may be higher than the US and China, but they are $21 trillion and $14.8 trillion economies respectively, we are $2.8 trillion. You cannot make a growth rate comparison without looking at base levels,” the Congress had said.