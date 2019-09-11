BoycottMillenials: Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘Ola, Uber’ remark triggers hilarious reactions on social media

The Opposition led by the Congress was quick to latch on to the opportunity to mock the minister over her reasons for a downward trend in the automobile sector.
Nirmala Sitharaman Ola, Uber remark: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s attempt to lay the blame of sluggish business in the auto sector on the ‘mindset of millennials’, saying the new generation prefers to use cab services such as Ola and Uber rather than owning a new vehicle, has triggered sharp reactions on social media.
“Automobile sector, in particular, has been affected by several things. These include BS6 movement, the registration fee issue that has been deferred till June and the mindset of millennials, who are now preferring not to commit EMIs to buying automobiles but prefer to use Ola or Uber or take the metro,” Sitharaman had said addressing a press conference in Chennai.
The Opposition led by the Congress was quick to latch on to the opportunity to mock the minister over her reasons for a downward trend in the automobile sector. The Congress, in a tweet, asked if Sitharaman would also link the fall in commercial vehicles sales to the changed habits of millennials.
“So the decline in bus & truck sales is also because millennials have stopped buying them as much as they used to. Isn’t that right FM Smt. @nsitharaman?” the party said in a tweet.
Soon, there was a flood of reactions over Sitharaman’s statement on the microblogging site making #SayItLikeNirmalaTai and #BoycottMillennials top trending hashtags in India.
Here are some of them:
Good example of nirmla tai…#SayItLikeNirmalaTai pic.twitter.com/ZRGrXifT4g
— Shaitan Nibbi (@Dom_girl07) September 10, 2019
LPG rates are increasing every year because of Swiggy and Zomato#SayItLikeNirmalaTai pic.twitter.com/flZVBgD0WN
— Chowkidaar Mehul Choksi (@CertifiedNatio3) September 11, 2019
Electronic Goods market is down because Gada Electronics is not performing well…#SayItLikeNirmalaTai pic.twitter.com/AVKLFmhYKH
— ???? ???? (@saurabhsase) September 11, 2019
Remembering Kantaben…
First person who hated #Millennials#SayItLikeNirmalaTai#BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/kc9HFht1iw
— Niz_Madrasi (@nizms) September 11, 2019
We can’t have a trip to GOA because… #SayItLikeNirmalaTai pic.twitter.com/oTzxojRe1c
— Muhammad Maaz (@md_maaz101) September 10, 2019
