BoycottMillenials: Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘Ola, Uber’ remark triggers hilarious reactions on social media

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama (File Photo: PTI)

Nirmala Sitharaman Ola, Uber remark: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s attempt to lay the blame of sluggish business in the auto sector on the ‘mindset of millennials’, saying the new generation prefers to use cab services such as Ola and Uber rather than owning a new vehicle, has triggered sharp reactions on social media.

“Automobile sector, in particular, has been affected by several things. These include BS6 movement, the registration fee issue that has been deferred till June and the mindset of millennials, who are now preferring not to commit EMIs to buying automobiles but prefer to use Ola or Uber or take the metro,” Sitharaman had said addressing a press conference in Chennai.

The Opposition led by the Congress was quick to latch on to the opportunity to mock the minister over her reasons for a downward trend in the automobile sector. The Congress, in a tweet, asked if Sitharaman would also link the fall in commercial vehicles sales to the changed habits of millennials.