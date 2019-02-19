Nirmala Sitharaman asks Imran Khan: What action has Pakistan taken since 26/11?

By: | Published: February 19, 2019 8:50 PM

Referring to the Mumbai attack, the defence minister said that the Mumbai attackers had been given due process and been punished too. "In Pakistan, not even the first court is doing its job. There is nothing for Pakistan to show," she said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a video message said that Pakistan was ready to take action against terror outfits if India shares evidence with Islamabad.

Hours after Imran Khan asked India to provide evidence in Pulwama attack, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked that what action Pakistan took after New Delhi shared evidence after the Mumbai attack in 2008.

“Since the Mumbai attack, not just this government but earlier government too sent dossiers after dossiers and evidence. What action has Pakistan taken on them?” the defence minister asked while responding to a question on Imran Khan’s statement earlier today.



Speaking on India’s respond to Pulwama attack, Sitharaman said that the security forces have already been given freedom to respond at any given time and as they see fit.

She, however, did not respond to Imran Khan’s evidence demand and said: “I would not want to say how our government is going to respond to this as no word is sufficient enough to assuage the anger and disappointment of every person of the country.”

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a video message said that Pakistan was ready to take action against terror outfits if India shares evidence with Islamabad.

To this, the Ministry of External Affairs responded by saying: “It’s a well-known fact that JeM and its leader Masood Azhar are based in Pakistan. These should be sufficient proof for Pakistan to take action.”

