Nirbhaya rape case verdict: SC judgment on convicts’ plea against death sentence shortly, mother says top court must set example

The Supreme Court is set to deliver its judgement on the review pleas of three out of the four convicts who were awarded death sentence in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. The counsels will be given 30 minutes time to prove the that apex court had erred in its judgement. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan is expected to deliver its judgement on the pleas of Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23). The fourth death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (31), has not filed a review petition against the apex court’s May 5, 2017 judgement.

Passionate appeal by Nirbhaya’s parents: Nirbhaya’s mother, who has become an epitome of a fighter, said that even a “death penalty” is not sufficient for the accused. However, Asha Devi said that a verdict should set an “example”. “Even now we see cases of rape and murder of young girls and women. This should stop,” Asha Devi was quoted as saying by News18. “We will only get justice if the culprits are hanged.” Nirbhaya’s father Badrinath Singh said, “Appeal to PM to take concrete steps against atrocities towards women & young girls.”

Background: Nirbhaya was gang-raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a running bus in South Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

One of the accused in the case, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar jail here. A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board. He was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

The apex court in its 2017 verdict had upheld the capital punishment awarded to them by the Delhi High Court and the trial court in the case. In its judgement, the Supreme Court had said that the “brutal, barbaric and diabolic nature” of the crime could create a “tsunami of shock” to destroy a civilised society.