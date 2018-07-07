Nirbhaya Gangrape case: Supreme Court to pronounce judgement on death penalty review petitions

The top court will give the verdict on July 9. (File photo: PTI)

The Supreme Court will pronounce its judgement in the review petitions related to 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case. The top court will give the verdict on July 9. The review petitions were filed by two convicts of the gruesome crime after their death penalty was upheld by the apex court.

Moreover, in May this year, the Supreme court had reserved its order on the petition filed by two of the four convicts in the gang-rape case. The two accused had sought a review of the top court’s 2017 verdict in which it upheld the death penalty awarded to them.

Then, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justices R Banumathi and Justice Ashok Bhushan had reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides. The two accused — Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta — had filed a plea before the top court.

The top court had further asked senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Delhi Police, and lawyer A P Singh, counsel for Vinay and Pawan, to file their written submissions by May 8, 2018. Earlier, the top court had also reserved its verdict on the plea filed by another accused Mukesh.

Meanwhile, in its order on May 5, 2017, the apex court had upheld the decision of the Delhi High court and the trial court to award death sentence to all the four convicts — Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay and Akshay– in the December 16, 2012 gang rape and murder case. While, another accused Ram Singh had committed suicide in jail and the sixth accused Ram Singh, a minor was awarded three years imprisonment in a correctional home by the Juvenile Justice Board. Singh was released from the correctional home in November 2015.

The incident had led to a nationwide outrage after a 23-year-old paramedical student was gang-raped inside a moving bus in the national capital on December 16, 2012. Later, she succumbed to her injuries in a Singapore hospital.