Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court to hear curative petitions of 2 death-row convicts on January 14

Published: January 11, 2020 2:21:10 PM

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan will hear the curative petitions filed by Vinay Sharma and Mukesh at 1.45 pm.

Curative petitions are decided in-chambers by the judges and is the last and final legal remedy available to a person.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear on January 14 curative petitions of two of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya case. A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan will hear the curative petitions filed by Vinay Sharma and Mukesh at 1.45 pm.

Curative petitions are decided in-chambers by the judges and is the last and final legal remedy available to a person. Two other death-row convicts, Akshay and Pawan Gupta, against whom death warrants have been issued by a Delhi court, have not filed curative petitions.

