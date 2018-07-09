Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court likely to pronounce verdict on review pleas today

The Supreme Court will on Monday pronounce judgment on the review petitions filed by the three convicts in the brutal December 2012, Delhi gang rape case.

The apex court had on May 4 reserved its order on the review petitions filed by the convicts– Pawan Gupta(31), Vinay Sharma (25), and Mukesh (31).

A three-judge bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and also comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan and R Bhanumathi, will pronounce the verdict in the case.

The fourth convict, Akshay Thakur (33) has not filed a review petition yet. The apex court had however in the last hearing, granted three weeks time to Akshay to file his review petition in the case.

According to the prosecution, the 23-year-old paramedical student was assaulted and raped by six persons in a moving bus in South Delhi and thrown out with her male friend on the night of December 16, 2012. She subsequently died during the treatment at a Singapore hospital on December 29 the same year.

Out of the six convicts, prime accused Ram Singh had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar jail in 2013 during the trial of the case. Another accused was found out by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) as a minor and sentenced him to three years term at a probation home.

Saket’s Fast track Court on September 13, 2013 pronounced death sentence to all the fourt convicts. The trial court then referred the case to the Delhi High Court for confirmation of their death sentence.

The Delhi High Court had on January 2017, reserved its verdict on confirming the death sentence and appeals of the four convicts.

The Supreme Court had on May 5, last year, upheld the Delhi High Court order of death penalty to the four convicts.

Following which, the three convicts appealed before the Supreme Court for reviewing its order of sentencing them to the gallows.