Nirav Modi’s scam started under UPA govt, Modi govt exposed him: BJP

By: | Published: March 9, 2019 6:41 PM

The Congress had earlier slammed the government on Saturday over a media report that the fugitive diamantaire was living in a swanky apartment in London and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running a "fraudster settlement yojana" for such fugitives.

Nirav Modi, UPA govt, Modi govt, BJP, neerav modi, nirav modi london, nirav modi in london, news, indiaNirav Modi’s scam started under UPA govt, Modi govt exposed him: BJP

Facing flak from the Congress after fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi was spotted in London, the ruling BJP on Saturday hit back saying he began his fraud in 2011 when the UPA dispensation was in power and that the Modi government detected and exposed it. “Many of these who cheated India during the UPA government have been brought back and are in custody. Others will follow. They are living the life of fugitives and refugees,” the BJP tweeted, terming the allegations of the opposition party a case of pot calling the kettle black.

The Congress had earlier slammed the government on Saturday over a media report that the fugitive diamantaire was living in a swanky apartment in London and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running a “fraudster settlement yojana” for such fugitives. It also alleged that fugitives had looted Rs 1 lakh crore from Indian banks but not even one of them has been caught in five years of the Modi government.

Read Also| Noose tightens around Nirav Modi as UK home secy forwards extradition request to court

In its tweets, the BJP asserted that no one who cheats India can get away under the Modi government. “Nirav Modi’s fraud to cheat the banks started in 2011 when UPA government was in power. It was detected and exposed during the Modi government. The offender was declared a fugitive, his assets seized, illegal house blown up and businesses closed,” it said. It added that criminal cases have been filed by investigation agencies who have been probing him for tax evasion, money laundering and criminal fraud.

The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power at the Centre from 2004 to 2014, when the Narendra Modi dispensation assumed office.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Nirav Modi’s scam started under UPA govt, Modi govt exposed him: BJP
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition