Aware of Nirav Modi’s presence in London, necessary steps being taken for his extradition: Govt

Hours after video of fugitive diamond merchant and prime accused in multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam Nirav Modi emerged on Saturday, the government clarified that it is aware of his presence in the UK. Speaking at a press briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that all necessary steps are being taken for Modi’s extradition.

“All necessary steps are being taken for the extradition of Nirav Modi. We have been aware of his presence in UK. It (extradition request) is under their (UK Govt) consideration,” Nirav Modi said.

British newspaper Telegraph released a video of Nirav Modi, 48, roaming on streets of London earlier in the day. Sporting a handle-bar moustache and wearing an Ostrich Hide jacket, estimated to cost 10,000 pounds, Modi refused to respond on queries by the newspaper reporter saying “Sorry, no comments”.

The British daily also reported that Nirav Modi is living in a swanky 8-million pound apartment in London’s West End.

The video has come a day after Nirav Modi’s 30,000 square feet seaside mansion at Kihim beach in Maharashtra’s Alibaug was demolished by authorities using explosives.

According to Enforcement Directorate sources, UK’s home secretary recently referred India’s request for extraditing Nirav Modi to a London court for initiating legal action against him. They added that UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid has forwarded the case to the court a couple of days back.

