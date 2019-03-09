Nirav Modi spotted in London: Congress slams Modi government, asks who is Prime Minister trying to protect?

Congress hits out at Centre after a British daily claimed Nirav Modi staying in London

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on Modi government after a British daily aired a video of PNB scam accused Nirav Modi claiming that he is living in London. In a tweet, the party noted that a journalist can track down the fugitive diamantaire but Modi government can not.

The party also sought to know if the government was helping Nirav through a back-channel.

“Journalists of the @telegraph managed to track down Nirav Modi. Why was the Modi government unable to do so?” it asked in a tweet.

“Who is Modi trying to protect? Himself, Nirav Modi or the people who let him escape?” the added quickly in the same tweet.

Nirav, 48, and his maternal uncle Mehul Choksi are accused in over Rs 13,000 crore PNB scam. According to The Telegraph, he is living in London’s West End and also involved in a new diamond business.

The report also revealed the UK government has allowed him to access his bank accounts online in the country. The Indian authorities have already frozen his bank accounts.

As shown in a video shared by the daily, when a reporter asked Nirav about his stay and business in UK, he ducked the queries saying, “Sorry, no comments”.

The latest revelation comes a day after Nirav’s bungalow at Kihim beach in Maharashtra was demolished by authorities.