Nirav Modi scam: CBI opposes plea seeking to make PNB accused

By: | Published: February 16, 2019 2:45 AM

Punjab National Bank (PNB) was a victim of the alleged fraud committed by fugitive jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi and not a beneficiary, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has told a court

Nirav Modi , pnbNirav Modi (Facebook)

Punjab National Bank (PNB) was a victim of the alleged fraud committed by fugitive jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi and not a beneficiary, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has told a court here.

The central agency’s reply came in response to an application filed by Nitin Shahi, a former assistant finance manager with Choksi’s Gitanjali Group, who is one of the accused. In his plea, Shahi, who is out on bail, contended that PNB too should be made an accused in the case.

The nationalised bank had earned commission from the alleged fraudulent transactions and it can not play the victim card and feign ignorance now, Shahi said.

Top-level officials of Gitanjali Group as well as PNB have been made accused, but not the bank itself, which is “strange and discriminatory,” the plea said. The CBI refuted the argument in a reply filed before special judge JC Jagdale here earlier this week. It said the bank had suffered a loss of whopping `7,080 crore in the transactions related to Gitanjali Group alone.

“Gitanjali Group is beneficiary of the transactions, while PNB is a victim which lost money,” the CBI said. The judge is expected to hear Shahi’s plea next week.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are among the main accused in the scam, which is pegged at about `13,000 crore. They managed to flee the country in the first week of January 2018, days before PNB could detect the fraud which centred around misuse of ‘letters of undertaking’ for obtaining credit from overseas branches of Indian banks.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Nirav Modi scam: CBI opposes plea seeking to make PNB accused
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition