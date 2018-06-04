Nipah virus: UDF-LDF spat! When Indian Union Muslim League MLA entered Kerala assembly wearing mask, gloves

The situation in Kerala at present following the outbreak of Nipah virus has so far claimed 16 lives.

An IUML (Indian Union Muslim League) MLA on Monday attended the Kerala assembly session wearing gloves and mask. The move was to highlight the impact of Nipah virus in Kozhikode district. The incident triggered a verbal spat between the ruling LDF (Left Democratic Front) and opposition UDF (United Democratic Front) members. The state is under extreme vigil following the outbreak of deadly Nipah virus last month.

Parakkal Abdulla, an MLA from Kuttiady constituency was seen greeting with the opposition members when he walked into the assembly. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed Abdulla’s behaviour as a serious issue while Health Minister KK Shylaja called it as a ‘ridiculous act.’ Slamming Abdulla, Vijayan said that the lawmaker has come to the assembly wearing a mask which amounted to self- ridicule. “If the member was infected by the virus, he should not have come to the house,” Health Minister told PTI.

IUML MLA said that the act was only to bring the government’s attention to analyse the ground situation in Kuttiyadi-Perambra region, the epicentre of the Nipah virus. Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan also enquired about the incident from its member. Earlier, IUML was a part of UDF government.

At least 16 persons have lost their lives so far. On Sunday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has chaired a high- level meeting at Thiruvananthapuram. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajiv Sadanandan, DGP Loknath Behara and senior IAS officers were present at the meeting. In the meeting, it was decided that team of expert doctors from Thiruvananthapuram would continue to monitor the situation at Kozhikode. The Chief Minister also asked the Malappuram and Kozhikode district Collectors to distribute free kits of rice and other essential food articles to the homes of those under observation.

Re-opening of schools and colleges in Kozhikode and Malappuram were postponed to June 12 as a preventive measure. Kerala State Public Service Commission (PSC) has also deferred all examinations until further order.