Nipah virus: Safe to travel to Kerala, says state government

The May 24 advisory was withdrawn a day after the government lifted the high alert sounded in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. (Photo: AFP)

The Kerala government today lifted the travel advisory it had issued in the wake of the outbreak of deadly Nipah virus last month, that has claimed 17 lives so far. Health secretary Rajeev Sadanandan said in a statement here that it was now safe to travel to any part of the state. The May 24 advisory was withdrawn a day after the government lifted the high alert sounded in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

“Nonew cases have been reported for the past 21 days. Since this is more than the longest recorded incubation period of the virus, we consider the Nipah outbreak to be over in the state,” the statement said. The government, while lifting the high alert yesterday, had stated that the virus has been brought under control and its spread checked. It also decided to reopen educational institutions tomorrow, which was postponed from the scheduled date of June 1, due to the virus outbreak.

State health minister K K Shylaja had said that the virus has been brought under control and its spread checked. “Nipah is under control now and no positive case has been reported. In this backdrop, it has been decided to relax the high alert issued in mid-May after the outbreak of the disease,” she said.