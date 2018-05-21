Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala LIVE: Death toll rises to 11, state on high alert

In Kerala’s Kozhikode, death toll rises to 11. (AP Photo)

Kerala State Health Department is on high alert after the deaths of eleven people due to Nipah virus. The latest revelation comes following the testing of blood samples of the deceased at Pune’s National Institute of Virology. The NIV’s report, which confirmed the death was received by Kerala’s health department on Sunday evening.

The blood samples were taken from a single family at Kozhikode’s Perambra- Muhammad Salih, 26, his brother Muhammad Sabith, 23, and his paternal aunt Mariyam, 50.

Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala LIVE updates:

– The Union Health ministry has formed a high-level team of doctors to monitor Nipah virus. The team was formed under Director of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The team has reached Kerala. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is also in close touch with Kerala Health department, says Union Minister JP Nadda to ANI.

– State Health minister KK Shailaja has called an emergency meeting amid the outbreak of Nipah virus.

– The Health Department has directed all District Medical Officers (DMOs) to keep watch on the people affected with Nipah and forward information to it.

– Meanwhile, the centre on Sunday directed the Director of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to visit Kerala to take stock of the situation and to assist the Kozhikode district administration.

– In a tweet, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda said that “Reviewed the situation of deaths related to Nipah virus in Kerala with Secretary Health. I have directed Director NCDC to visit the district and initiate required steps as warranted by the protocol for the disease in consultation with state government.”

– This comes after the Kerala government had urged the Union government to rush a team of experts after the death of eight people in northern part of the state.

– According to a senior official of Kerala health department, 25 others patients are under observation. It also opened an isolation ward in Kozhikode medical college and hospital and formed a task force headed by District Magistrate UV Jose. State Health minister KK Shailaja has urged the people not to spread the fake news about the rare virus. The state government has also cancelled the leaves of the doctors and other health staff.