Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala: All schools, colleges to remain closed in Kozhikode till June 12

The Kerala Government has raised vigil after the virus claimed more than 16 lives in Malappuram and Kozhikode. (Reuters)

Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala: As Kerala remains under the grip of Nipah virus, all schools, colleges and other educational institutes in Kozhikode will remain closed till June 12. The date was earlier extended to June 5 in Kannur, Malappuram and Kannur, apart from Kozhikode and reopened on Friday in rest of the state, after summer vacation. The Kerala Government has raised vigil after the virus claimed more than 16 lives in Malappuram and Kozhikode. As a precautionary measure, staffers of a taluk hospital at Balussery have also been asked to go on leave. As per an official, all meetings, slated to be held in these two districts this month have now been postponed.

In the meantime, the Public Service Commission postponed all written and online exams that were slated to be held till June 16. The commission is expected to release the new dates soon. Health officials have also prepared the list of more than 1,949 people who came in contact with Nipah affected persons to check their health condition. Authorities have also opened a control room at the Kozhikode medical college which will regularly contact them in order to check their health conditions.

Ths state government has stepped up preventive measures in Kozhikode and Malappuram with chances of virus expected to enter the second phase. People have also been asked to be alert. Experts from National Centre for Disease Control are constantly evaluating the situation and taking necessary steps, said a press release by the state government. Apart from them, doctors from Manipal and Thiruvananthapuram Medical colleges are also observing the situation.

The Kozhikode district collector has also filed a report in Kerala High Court on the situation in the district after the outbreak of the virus. Soon after the death of a Kozhikode district court complex because of the virus, the district bar association asked authorities to stop the functioning of the district court for some time. Kozhikode district authorities have urged to avoid crowd as much as possible as a precautionary measure.