Nine-year-old Indian boy achieves rare feat, scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Advait Bhartia (IE)

Three years after he successfully trekked to the Everest Base Camp, Advait Bhartia has now achieved another rare feat. The nine-year-old boy from Pune has successfully scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest peak. Along with his mother Payal Bhartia and expedition leader Samir Patha, Advait started the trek from the Machame route and reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro on July 31. Situated in Tanzania, Mount Kilimanjaro is 18,652 feet above the sea level.

At such altitude, mountaineers face a number of difficulties which include thin air, dip in atmospheric oxygen by nearly 50 per cent as also sub-zero temperatures ranging from minus 21 to minus 25 degrees Celsius. The family returned to Pune recently after achieving their feet. The mother-son duo now plans to climb an Australian peak in the next few months.

Last year, Samanyu Pothuraju, a seven-year-old boy from Hyderabad, achieved a similar feet and raised the national flag at Mount Kilimanjaro. On April 2, 2018, Samanyu and his coach scaled Mt Kilimanjaro. He along with other mountaineers began their journey on March 29. It took them five days to reach the mountain peak. The seven-year-old was accompanied at the expedition by his mother Lavanya, coach Thammineni Bharath and mountaineer Shangabandi Srujana. All mountaineers were from Hyderabad.

Later, while recounting, troubles that he faced, Samanyu said that it was a rainy day and the path to the mountain was filled with stones. Speaking to ANI, the boy said he was scared and had pain in his legs. It was his fascination for snow that took him to Mount Kilimanjaro, he further said.