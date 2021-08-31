Nine Supreme Court judges take oath – many firsts for Indian judiciary

With the swearing-in of the nine new judges, the strength of the Supreme Court has risen to 33, including the CJI, out of the sanctioned strength of 34.

For the first time in the history of Indian judiciary, nine judges took oath as Supreme Court judges on Tuesday. The Oath of Office and Secrecy was administered by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana.

With the swearing-in of the nine new judges, the strength of the Supreme Court has risen to 33, including the CJI, out of the sanctioned strength of 34.

The nine new judges who were administered oath of office as apex court judges include Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B V Nagarathna. Besides them, Justice C T Ravikumar, Justice M M Sundresh, Justice Bela M Trivedi and senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha were also administered oath of office by the CJI.

Notably, it is for the first time that the swearing-in ceremony was held in the auditorium of the Supreme Court’s additional building complex. This was done keeping in view the need for strict adherence to COVID norms, according to the top court’s PRO.

In another first, Justice Nagarathna, the daughter of former CJI E S Venkataramiah, is in line to become the first woman CJI in September 2027, though for just over a month — from September 25 to October 29, 2027. Besides her, Gujarat Chief Justice Nath and Senior Advocate Narasimha also have a chance to become the Chief Justice of India, also with short tenures.

The daughter of former CJI E S Venkataramaiah, Justice Nagarathna practised commercial law in Bengaluru before being appointed as Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court in 2008. She is currently the second most senior judge in the High Court.

The SC Collegium, comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices U U Lalit, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao, had on August 17, recommended nine names, including eight High Court judges and an advocate, for elevation to the apex court. All the names recommended by the SC Collegium were approved by the government which were further approved by President Ram Nath Kovind.