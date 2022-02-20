Nine people killed after car falls into river in Rajasthan’s Kota, CM Gehlot expresses grief

At least nine people were killed after the car they riding fell into the Chambal river in Rajasthan’s Kota on Sunday.

At least nine people were killed after the car they riding fell into the Chambal river in Rajasthan’s Kota on Sunday. The deceased, which included a groom, were going to Ujjain for the wedding. The incident took place after the car fell off Chhoti Puliya and into the river. The car was later recovered with the help of a crane.

The incident took place in the Nayapura police station area early in the morning when the driver lost the control over the car and it fell into the river from a bridge, Superintendent of Police (city) Kesar Singh Shekhawat said.

“The marriage procession was going to Ujjain, the bus went ahead and the car lost its way. It came on Chhoti Puliya where it went out of control and fell into the river. Seven dead bodies were recovered from the car and two were recovered from the river in rescue operations,” said Shekhawat.

He said police received information about the incident around 7.50 am, following which a rescue operation was launched. Initially, seven bodies were pulled out from the car that had plunged seven-eight foot deep into the water. Two more bodies were recovered later, Shekhawat said.

The marriage party was travelling from Chauth Ka Barwada village in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, the SP said. “The diver most likely lost control over the car due to drowsiness,” he said.

The rescue operation is underway, the police officer said. The bodies have been kept in a mortuary for post-mortem, he said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident. “The death of nine baratis, including the groom, after the car carrying them fell into Chambal River is very sad and unfortunate. Have spoken to the collector and assessed the situation. My deep condolences are with the aggrieved families. May God give them strength to bear the loss, and I pray for peace to the departed souls,” he tweeted.