Nine NGOs withdrew from Ujjawala scheme in UP in three years: WCD

The data also showed that the number of beneficiaries of the scheme across the country stood at 4,991 in 2018-19, 5,529 in 2017-18 and 6,175 in 2016-17.

Nine NGOs in Uttar Pradesh have withdrawn in the last three years from the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana which plans to distribute 50 million LPG connections to women of below poverty line families, the Women and Child Development Ministry said. Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, WCD Minister Smriti Irani presented a countrywide data, according to which 127 NGOs were involved in implementing the scheme in 2018-19, 148 in 2017-18 and a total of 163 non-profit organizations were involved in distributing the connections in 2016-17.

The data also showed that the number of beneficiaries of the scheme across the country stood at 4,991 in 2018-19, 5,529 in 2017-18 and 6,175 in 2016-17. No grants have been released to the governments in Punjab and West Bengal due to no receipt of requisite documents, according to the data.