Nine murders in 24 hours! Dangerous spurt in crime, tweets Arvind Kejriwal; Delhi Police responds

Arvind Kejriwal has been demanding that Delhi be accorded the status of a state and the city government should have the right over police and other subjects.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi police traded barbs on Sunday, hours after an elderly couple was found murdered at their residence on Sunday. Kejriwal took to Twitter to condemn the “dangerous spurt” in crimes in the national capital. “Delhi is witnessing a dangerous spurt in serious crimes. An elderly couple and their domestic help murdered in Vasant Vihar. Nine murders reported in the last 24 hours across the city. Whose door should be knocked for the safety and security of Delhiites?” Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal’s remarks came after an elderly couple along with their domestic help were found murdered at their residence in Vasant Vihar. The deceased were identified as Vishnu Mathur (78) and Shashi Mathur (75), both retired government officials, and Khushbu Nautiyal (24), the police said.

In another crime on Saturday, a man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and three children by slitting their throats in Mehrauli, South Delhi. “Upender Shukla, a private tutor, allegedly murdered his wife, his daughters, one two-month-old and the other seven-year-old, and five-year-old son in their South Delhi residence during the early hours of Saturday,” PTI quoted Deputy Commission of Police (South) Vijay Kumar as saying.

Countering the Aam Aadmi Party chief’s charge, the Delhi Police posted on their official Twitter handle claiming that the overall heinous crimes had gone by 10% this year. “No such increase in crime in Delhi. Overall heinous crimes down by 10 per cent this year compared to 2018. Similarly heinous crime committed against senior citizens also down by 22 per cent due to preventive efforts of Delhi Police,” the tweet said.

Delhi police also said that two of the three incidents that Kejriwal was referring to, had been solved.

Kejriwal and Centre have been at the loggerheads over the sharing of power in Delhi. Since Delhi is a Union Territory, there is a division of power between the central government and the city government. The upkeep of law and order falls under the ambit of the central government and the Delhi Police reports directly to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Kejriwal has been demanding that Delhi be accorded the status of a full state and the city government be given the powers over police and other subjects.

