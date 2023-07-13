Nine members of Pune caste panchayat arrested for alleged boycott of woman and her family

Pune Rural Police have booked nine members of a caste panchayat under the anti-social boycott legislation after they allegedly ostracised a woman and her family from their community.

An FIR was registered at the Yavat Police station on Wednesday based on a complaint filed by the 55-year-old woman, reported The Indian Express.

On Thursday, Pune police booked nine members of the Nathpanthi Davari Gosavi, a nomadic tribal community, under the Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, a legislation which bans caste panchayats and other practices of social boycott.

The nine members were identified as Mohan Chavan, Narayan Sawant, Bhagwan Chavan, Bhaurao Shinde, Ranjeet Chavan, Tanaji Sawant, Natha Sawant, Namdeo Sawant, and Gangaram Chavan.

The complainant was subjected to ostracism after she asked for the money she had given to some community members to fix her daughters’ marriages.

“The complainant had given money to some members of the community some time ago to help her fix the marriages of her daughters. But because marriages could not be fixed, she was demanding her money back,” said an officer from Pune Rural Police.

“The members of the caste panchayat from the community held a meeting in April and ordered a social boycott of the complainant and her family from the community. The woman recently approached us and an FIR was registered,” added the officer.