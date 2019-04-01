Nine medium intensity earthquakes hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands in a span of two hours

The first jolt with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred at 5.14 AM, followed by another jolt with a magnitude of 5 a couple of minutes later. The last jolt was recorded at 6.54 AM with a magnitude of 5.2, it said.
Nine medium intensity earthquakes, with a magnitude ranging from 4.7 to 5.2, hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Monday morning, all in a span of two hours, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
The Andaman and the Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquakes. It is also not unusual for the islands to witness more than two-three quakes a day.
