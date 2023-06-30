At least nine people were killed in rain-related incidents as heavy rains lashed several parts of Gujarat with some areas receiving more than 200 mm showers in the last two days.

Normal life was thrown out of gear at several places in Junagadh, Jamnagar, Morbi, Kutch, Surat and Tapi districts due to heavy rains during the day. Heavy waterlogging was witnessed in several towns and cities, while roads were closed in rural areas on Friday morning due a heavy spell.

As per the data shared by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), 37 talukas of the state received more than 100 mm rainfall in 30 hours ending at 12 pm on Friday.

Vyara taluka of Tapi district received a staggering 299 mm of rainfall in 30 hours ending at 12 pm. According to the data, Vyara was followed by Junagadh city (298 mm), Valod taluka of Tapi (288), Mahuva in Surat (256 mm), Jamnagar city (236 mm), Bardoli of Surat (223 mm), Mendarda in Junagadh (207mm) and Dolvan in Tapi district (206 mm).

In the forecast issued on Friday, the IMD has predicted heavy rains at isolated places in Gandhinagar, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Valsad districts on Saturday and light to moderate rain in different parts of the state on Sunday and Monday.

Nine people killed in rain-related incidents

Four children were killed in Panchmahal district and two in Anand in incidents of wall collapse on Thursday, it said.

Apart from this, two men drowned in Jamnagar and Arvalli districts on Thursday, while a woman drowned in flood waters in Lathi taluka of Amreli district on Friday, PTI reported.