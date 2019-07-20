Nine killed as speeding car collides with truck on Pune-Solapur highway

Nine killed as car hits truck on Pune-Solapur highway.

Nine people lost their lives when a speeding car collided with a truck on Pune-Solapur highway on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, news agency ANI reported. The accident took place near Kadam Wakwasti village.

According to ANI, the driver of the car lost balance on the wheels and hit the truck. The deceased persons have been identified as Akshay Bharat Waikar, Vishal Subhash Yadav, Nikhil Chandrakant, Noor Mahmud Abbas Daaya, Parvex Attar, Subham Ramdas Bhise, Akshay Chandrakant Ghige, Datta Ganesh Yadav and Zuber Aziz Mulani. All were residents of Yawat village.

Police told ANI that the accident took place around 1 am. The car was moving towards Solapur direction when it jumped off the road divider and hit the truck that was coming towards Pune.

“Nine people who were traveling in the car died on the spot in this accident. Further investigation is underway,” PI Suraj Bandgar, Loni Kalbhor police station, Pune Rural, said.

Last year, at least 17 people were killed and over 15 were injured when a truck carrying construction workers overturned on the Pune-Satara highway.