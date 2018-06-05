Nine JD(S) MLAs to be inducted as ministers: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy today said at least nine MLAs from the JD(S) will be inducted in the first phase of cabinet expansion of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy today said at least nine MLAs from the JD(S) will be inducted in the first phase of cabinet expansion of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state. “In the first phase (of the cabinet expansion), eight to nine members (MLAs from JD(S)) will be there (inducted in the cabinet). Two to three vacancies will be there,” Kumaraswamy said here when asked about the first phase of cabinet expansion.

Kumaraswamy also ruled out any differences among JD(S) MLAs over cabinet berths and allocation of portfolios and said party president H D Deve Gowda has been given total freedom on the next phase of cabinet expansion. “There are no differences at all among our MLAs (over cabinet berths and portfolio allocations). Actually they have given total freedom to the national president to select the future cabinet,” he told reporters.

Kumaraswamy also said the national president has advised all MLAs about giving good governance with their cooperation. “Today we had a meeting with our MLAs. Our national president advised all MLAs to cooperate with the cabinet for developing the state and providing good governance,” he said. As per the coalition agreement on June 1, Congress was allocated 22 ministerial berths and 12 to JD(S).

Congress were allocated Home, Irrigation, Health, Agriculture and Women Child Welfare ministries, while JD(S) Finance and Excise, Public Works Department, Education, Tourism and Transport ministries. Both parties also agreed on setting up of coordination and monitoring committee to oversee smooth functioning of the coalition.

The committee will be led by senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, while JD(S)’ Danish Ali will work as its convenor. Meanwhile, ahead of the Cabinet expansion tomorrow, Congress leaders from the state are likely to visit New Delhi to discuss the list of ministers and portfolio allocation with the party high command.