Nine detained in Bihar’s Supaul for thrashing girls for resisting sexual harassment at residential school

9 detained for thrashing girls who protested sexual harassment in residential school (Image: ANI)

The Bihar police on Monday detained nine accused in the case of a shocking assault on 34 girls in a residential school in Saupaul district. The incident took place on Saturday during a clash between the girls and a group of local boys. The girls were badly thrashed by a group of people after they protested against local boys who tried to sexually harass them. The girls were attacked when they were resting inside the Kasturba Residential school in Triveniganj – situated at a distance of 250 km from state capital Patna.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police, Triveniganj, said, “9 people arrested so far, one of them a minor, asked for matric certificates from others. Want to identify the rest, don’t want any innocent to get caught.”

The girls, aged between 12 to 16 years old, were admitted to a nearby hospital and 26 of them were released after the treatment so far. The ruckus inside the school premises continued for an hour. The property of the school was also vandalized. According to reports, the school lacks basic security and safety systems. There was no presence of guards in the school.

“The boys often used to write obscene words on walls. We stopped them from doing that and they thrashed us. There were some women with them who beat us up too and manhandled our teachers,” said a girl to ANI.

Meanwhile, a man, Mohan, arrested in the case told ANI, “Girls might be taking my name but I didn’t do anything. They asked me if I did anything but I denied, hearing that they beat me up.”

Former deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav condemned the incident and attacked the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led state government. In a series of tweets, the RJD leader said, “After the institutional rape of 34 girls in #Muzaffarpur now two dozen boys attacked 70 schoolgirls in #Supaul with sticks after they resisted sexual harassment in girls hostel,36 hospitalised. As usual Nitish deadly silent as he has turned into Besharm Kumar. WHY DOESN’T HE SPEAK?”