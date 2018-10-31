Nine-day-old infant dies after being bitten by rats at Bihar hospital (Image: ANI)

In a horrific incident, a nine-day-old baby died after being allegedly bitten by rats at the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of a government-run hospital located in Bihar’s Darbhanga district. The alleged incident took place at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital on October 29, 2018. However, the hospital administration has denied the allegations.

According to reports, the baby was ill and was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the hospital. K.N. Mishra, Head of Child Department, said that the newborn was admitted in a serious condition and also refuted the charges saying there was no sign of rat bites on the body. Dr Om Prakash, who is also an employee of the hospital said, “I have no such information. The family is claiming so. But we can investigate it since we know there is a menace of rats here,” reports ANI.

Phuran Chaupal, the father, has alleged that there were shocked to find that rats were nibbling the hands and legs of his baby. Chaupal further said, “We immediately informed hospital officials but they informed us that the child was already dead,” reports IANS. Later, the parents met District Magistrate (DM) Kari Prasad Mahto and narrated the incident. Mahto has provided assurance to the family regarding a probe into the case.

In a similar incident on April 23, 2018, a comatose patient had lost his eye after it was bitten by rats at a hospital in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area. According to reports, Parminder Gupta (27), was admitted at the state-run Bal Thackeray trauma Care Hospital when the incident took place. He went into coma after suffering a head injury following a road accident. In October 2017, a related incident occurred with a woman at government-run Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital located at Mumbai’s Kandivali. The woman, a 68-year-old paralysed patient, was bitten by a rat on her left eye, reported NDTV.