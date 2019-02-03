Nine coaches of Seemanchal Express derail in Bihar, 6 dead (ANI)

Six people died on Sunday after nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed in Vaishali district of Bihar, railway officials said.

The accident took place at 3:58 am in Sahadai Buzurg. One general coach, one AC coach B3, three sleeper coaches -S8, S9, S10 and four more coaches have derailed, said East Central Railway spokesperson Rajesh Kumar.

The Railways has said that six people have died in the train accident. The 12487 Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express was running at full speed when the accident occurred, the officials said.

A team of doctors has rushed to the accident site from Sonpur and Barauni. Accident relief train has also moved for carrying out relief and rescue operations.

The Railways has also issued help line numbers – Sonpur 06158221645, Hajipur 06224272230 and Barauni 06279232222.