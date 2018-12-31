Night meals to be available at Aahar centres

The state government has plans to open new Aahar centres in 32 more urban areas from January 26, they said.

At Aahar centres, cooked rice and dalma, a traditional Odia dish, are available for Rs 5 during the day.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday launched night meal provision at Aahar centres close to hospitals across the state. The beneficiaries can avail meals at night at Aahar centres near hospitals from the New Year’s Day, officials said. At Aahar centres, cooked rice and dalma, a traditional Odia dish, are available for Rs 5 during the day.

The scheme was launched in April 2015 and now Aahar centres are there in 76 municipality areas in the state. The state government has plans to open new Aahar centres in 32 more urban areas from January 26, they said.

The state government has urged the people to donate to continue the scheme. The donations will be received online only and the donor would get tax benefit. People can also donate food through Aahar centres on their birthdays, wedding days, anniversaries and death anniversaries, officials said.

