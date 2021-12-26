  • MORE MARKET STATS

Night curfew in Delhi from 11 pm to 5 am starting Monday: Sources

States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka have also reimposed night curfew.

Night curfew will commence from 11 PM and last till 5 AM (Representational image)

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government has decided to re-impose night curfew from Monday, according to sources.

Night curfew will commence from 11 PM and last till 5 AM.

Delhi reported 290 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest since June 10, and one fatality, while the positivity rate rose to 0.55 percent, according to data shared by the Delhi government’s health department here.

On June 10, the national capital had reported 305 cases and 44 deaths. The cumulative tally has now risen to 14,43,352 while the death toll is 25,105. The number of active cases stands at 1,103, of which 583 patients are in home isolation.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka have also reimposed night curfew.

