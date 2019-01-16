Nigerian living in India illegally for over 8 years held at Delhi airport

By: | Published: January 16, 2019 7:45 PM

Ajonuma's passport and visa details were checked and it was found that he had arrived in India on November 7, 2010 on a medical visa for three months, the CISF official said.

A Nigerian national, allegedly staying in India illegally for over 8 years, has been apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport, an official said Wednesday. Emmanuel C Ajonuma was intercepted during random profiling of passengers on Tuesday when he entered the Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport to take a flight to Mumbai, he said.

Ajonuma’s passport and visa details were checked and it was found that he had arrived in India on November 7, 2010 on a medical visa for three months, the CISF official said.

The Nigerian man, however, did not go back or renew his visa after it expired, he said, adding his passport too expired in 2013. The man was handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) authorities at the airport who subsequently transferred his custody to the police for action for violating the visa law and living in the country illegally for over eight years, the official said.

