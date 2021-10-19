  • MORE MARKET STATS

NIA to take over probe of civilian killings in J&K, to investigate larger conspiracy behind terrorist attacks

Updated: October 19, 2021 10:39 AM

The NIA will take over four cases from the J&K Police - that of M L Bindroo, Virendra Paswan, Supinder Kaur and Deepak Chand, and the two non-local labourers killed in Kulgam. 

The National Investigation Agency will take over the probe into the targeted killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir this month. The probe agency will take over four cases from the J&K Police – that of M L Bindroo, Virendra Paswan, Supinder Kaur and Deepak Chand, and the two non-local labourers killed in Kulgam.

The NIA has been mandated by the Union Home Ministry to investigate a larger conspiracy behind the killings. In October, 11 civilians have been killed by terrorists in different areas of the Valley.

The most recent killings took place on Sunday when terrorists shot dead two workers from Bihar – Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev – and injured another after barging into their accommodation in Kulgam in south Kashmir. The incident prompted the police to direct that all such labourers in the Valley be brought to nearest security camps “immediately”.

A street vendor from Bihar – Arvind Kumar Sah – and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh – Sagir Ahmed – were shot dead by the ultras on Saturday evening. While Sah was shot dead at point blank range, Ahmed succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

 

