NIA to seek remand of J&K prison official arrested for motivating youth to cross over to Pakistan

The NIA will seek remand of a deputy superintendent of Jammu jail who was arrested a day ago for a conspiracy to motivate youth to cross over to Pakistan. Lone will be produced before the special National Investigation Agency court in Jammu later on Wednesday to seek his police remand.

Feroze Ahmad Lone, deputy jail superintendent was arrested by the central investigative agency from Amphalla jail in Jammu on Tuesday in connection with a criminal conspiracy.

“Lone was arrested following disclosures by an arrested militant, Ishaq Palla. “Palla said that Lone, then posted in Srinagar Central Jail, was part of the conspiracy to motivate youth cross over to Pakistan for obtaining training in handling firearms. “Palla, belonging to Shopian district has already been taken on a 10-day remand by the NIA,” the sources said.