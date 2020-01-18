NIA to probe J&K DSP Davinder Singh case, fresh case registered

By: |
Published: January 18, 2020 10:27:38 AM

Davinder Singh and three others were caught with arms and ammunition while they were travelling in a car near Qazigund on the national highway in south Kashmir.

Davinder SinghDavinder Singh was arrested last Saturday from Kulgam in south Kashmir while ferrying two terrorists and a lawyer.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday took over the case involving Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, news agency PTI reported. Davinder was arrested last Saturday from Kulgam in south Kashmir while ferrying two terrorists and a lawyer.

“NIA has taken over the case involving DSP Davinder Singh who was caught with terrorists,” Officials said.

Related News

After receiving orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the NIA has re-registered a case and started the investigation.

Davinder and three others were caught with arms and ammunition while they were travelling in a car near Qazigund on the national highway in south Kashmir.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. NIA to probe J&K DSP Davinder Singh case fresh case registered
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Non-BJP-ruled states object to NPR methodology at MHA meet
2Delhi Election 2020: Who’s the CM candidate? AAP jibe at BJP
3Goyal’s Amazon remark: Congress says ‘foolhardy’ to snub investment proposals