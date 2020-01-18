NIA to probe J&K DSP Davinder Singh case, fresh case registered

Davinder Singh was arrested last Saturday from Kulgam in south Kashmir while ferrying two terrorists and a lawyer.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday took over the case involving Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, news agency PTI reported. Davinder was arrested last Saturday from Kulgam in south Kashmir while ferrying two terrorists and a lawyer.

“NIA has taken over the case involving DSP Davinder Singh who was caught with terrorists,” Officials said.

After receiving orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the NIA has re-registered a case and started the investigation.

Davinder and three others were caught with arms and ammunition while they were travelling in a car near Qazigund on the national highway in south Kashmir.