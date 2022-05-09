NIA raids underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s associates in Mumbai

In a major crackdown on the D-Company, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids on at least a dozen locations in Mumbai targeting the Pakistan-based gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates, according to news agency ANI.

The raids were conducted at the premises of several drug peddlers and hawala operators connected to Dawood. Raids are being done in Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar, and other places, the NIA told ANI.

Raids at several locations in Mumbai linked to Pakistan-based gangster Dawood Ibrahim's associates and a few hawala operators are underway by National Investigation Agency (NIA).



Visuals from Grant Road pic.twitter.com/sCkNJVhGyV — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

On February 23, NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.



This is a part of a continuous crackdown since February when raids were conducted at 10 locations in Mumbai aimed at cracking down on the operations of Dawood’s aides, liked to alleged illegal property deals and hawala transactions. Few of the premises were linked to the 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood’s late sister Haseena Parker, brother Iqbal Kaskar and Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, brother-in-law of gangster Chhota Shakeel. Kaskar, who was already in jail, was arrested by the agency earlier this year.