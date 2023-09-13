scorecardresearch
NIA identifies 15 people involved in attack at Indian High Commission in London

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has identified 15 out of 45 people who were allegedly involved in attacking the Indian High Commission in London during a protest on March 19.

Written by India News Desk
Pro-Khalistan activists pulled down the Indian flag at the high commission in London during a protest on March 19. (File photo/PTI)

Nearly six months after an attack on the Indian High Commission in London, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has identified at least 15 people and is preparing to send their details to the immigration department to issue Look Out Circulars (LOC) against them.

The violence took place during a protest on March 19. Later in June, the agency released the photographs of suspects involved in the violent protest by Khalistan supporters.

While the NIA has identified 15 people, the next challenge would be to persuade the UK government to take steps against them, as there is no law similar to India’s UAPA (under which the NIA had registered an FIR in the case) in the UK that allows for action against protesters.

Also Read: Any direct attacks on Indian mission ‘completely unacceptable’, says UK amid Khalistani threats

In April, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had directed the NIA to file a fresh case in connection with the London protests after a preliminary investigation pointed to a terror link involving Pakistan’s ISI, Indian Express reported.

The ministry had also directed Delhi Police, which had registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, to hand over the probe to the NIA.

In May, an NIA team visited the UK and collected evidence. On return to India, they released five videos of the incident, asking the general public to help identify the suspects who tried to vandalise the High Commission. The agency received more than 500 calls in response.

Also Read: Epic reply: Giant Tricolour adorns Indian High Commission in UK after Khalistani supporters pull down Indian flag

In a related development, the NIA has also identified four Khalistan supporters, who allegedly targeted the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on July 2. Another NIA team is set to visit Canada next month, as part of its investigation into the Khalistani attack on the Indian High Commission there.

Attack on Indian High Commission

On March 19, the national flag at the Indian High Commission in the UK capital was pulled down during a protest by Khalistani supporters.

The viral videos of the incident showed several protesters carrying yellow and black Khalistan flags calling for Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh’s release.

Also Read: Indian flag pull-down incident: UK’s historic blunder 

During the protest, one of the protesters climbed onto a balcony of the high commission office and pulled down the tricolour.

The mastermind of the March 19 violence is said to be Avtar Singh Khanda alias Azad alias Ranjhodh Singh, the self-styled chief of designated terror outfit Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

His main aim is to radicalise youth in Punjab and in countries like the UK, Canada, the US, Germany, Australia against India.

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 11:28 IST

